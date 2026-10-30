Binance's $6.3B Crypto Hack Puts Customer Trust To The Test

By Allison Grande ( October 30, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The record $6.3 billion hack of Binance is likely to test customers' faith in the cryptocurrency giant, with its ability to repay losses and willingness to take steps to strengthen its cyber defenses poised to shape whether investors stick with the platform....
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