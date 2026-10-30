CFTC Seeks To Block Utah Prediction Market Actions

By Aislinn Keely ( October 30, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is asking a Utah federal judge to temporarily block the state from pursuing enforcement actions against prediction market platforms, including Utah's active civil and criminal cases against Kalshi....
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