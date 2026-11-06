What To Watch As Florida Stablecoin Framework Takes Shape

By Rob Brighton ( November 6, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- Florida's Payment Stablecoin Act establishes a licensing and regulatory framework for payment stablecoin issuers administered by the state Office of Financial Regulation but does not comprehensively regulate digital asset service providers. Depending on their activities, digital asset service providers may be subject to Florida money services, anti-money laundering, kiosk, banking or trust, consumer protection, privacy, and other laws....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.