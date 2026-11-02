Ex-Bank Compliance Chief's Termination Suit Sent To Fla.

By Katryna Perera ( November 2, 2026, 6:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has transferred to Florida federal court a wrongful termination suit by the former chief compliance officer of First National Bank of Pasco, finding that its ties to the state are not enough to meet the minimum standard for personal jurisdiction....
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