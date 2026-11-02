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Rightmove Alone Would Gain If £1B Claim Is Opt-In, CAT Told

By Eddie Beaver ( November 2, 2026, 1:59 PM GMT) -- Only Rightmove would benefit if thousands of estate agents were forced to opt in to a proposed £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) class action over allegedly excessive fees, the accountant seeking to bring the claim told a tribunal Monday....

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