Ill. Panel Says Accused Sex Abuser Can't Be Held Pretrial
By Parker Quinlan ( November 2, 2026, 7:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court has ruled that a former state police forensic scientist accused of sexual abuse of a minor cannot be held in jail awaiting his trial because prosecutors could not prove he poses an ongoing safety risk....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.