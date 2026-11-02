Ga. Atty Wins Bid To Revive Fee-Split Suit Against Firm

By Emily Johnson ( November 2, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has revived an attorney's suit over compensation, finding that factual disputes should have prevented the trial court from granting summary judgment to Casino Law Group LLC....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.