Latham Adds Baker Botts, Sidley, Orrick Energy Attys

By Andrea Keckley ( November 2, 2026, 1:29 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced Monday that it has hired five partners based in Houston and Washington, D.C., with experience in project development and finance matters across the energy and infrastructure sectors, including liquefied natural gas, power, renewables, data centers and oil and gas....
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