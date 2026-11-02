Quinn Emanuel Lands Former NY State Appellate Judge
By Rose Krebs ( November 2, 2026, 3:32 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced Monday that it has added a former associate justice of the New York State Supreme Court's Appellate Division to strengthen its ability to handle commercial litigation and appellate matters....
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