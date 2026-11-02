Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full 5th Circ. Won't Review Limited Partner Tax Ruling

By Kat Lucero ( November 2, 2026, 2:25 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit denied a Texas business consulting company's request for the full court to review a panel's revised opinion narrowing a tax break for limited partners, saying no judges sought a rehearing....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies