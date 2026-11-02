Feds Blocked From Rushing Childrens' Asylum Proceedings

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 2, 2026, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has blocked the government from carrying out policies that legal groups allege provide inadequate asylum interview notices for unaccompanied minors and make it harder to reschedule interviews, saying the policies likely flout the law and will irreparably harm the noncitizen children....
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