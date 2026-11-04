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Democratic Senate Flip Reshapes Trump's Judicial Outlook

By Courtney Buble ( November 4, 2026, 12:21 AM EST) -- Democrats winning control of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday leaves the Trump administration a narrow window to fill dozens of judicial vacancies under a Republican majority, with key GOP lawmakers saying they will use the lame-duck session to confirm as many conservative judges as possible....

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