Conn. Water Co. Says PFAS Compliance Beats Class Claims

By Brian Steele ( November 2, 2026, 4:21 PM EST) -- Connecticut Water Co.'s adherence to governmental PFAS regulations shows that even though its water contained allegedly toxic "forever chemicals," it was not defective or unreasonably dangerous, the utility said in response to a proposed product liability class action....
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