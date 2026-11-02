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Fla. Developer Hits Ch. 11 Following Property Fight Judgment

By Hilary Russ ( November 2, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- ZOM Living, a Florida-based developer of luxury apartment buildings, and two affiliates have filed Chapter 11 papers with about $541 million of unsecured debt, saying the bankruptcy was a "last attempt to save their business and employees' jobs" amid a dispute over a property stemming from another developer's previous bankruptcy that followed a failed deal....

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