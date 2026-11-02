SEC's Top Cop On Building A 'Nimble' Enforcement Division
By Jessica Corso ( November 2, 2026, 10:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has lost hundreds of enforcement employees and seen significant restructuring of its regional offices over the past two years, but the Division of Enforcement's director said that hasn't stopped him from building a "nimble" program that is focused on more than just the number of cases filed....
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