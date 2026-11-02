9th Circ. Sends Pot Labor Law Dispute Back To Lower Court

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 2, 2026, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a cannabis retailer's lawsuit challenging California's requirement that marijuana businesses have labor peace agreements with unions, ruling on Monday that the trial court abused its discretion and must reconsider the arguments, including the possibility that both sides have "unclean" hands....
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