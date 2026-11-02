BigLaw Attys Step Up To Help Voters In Midterm Elections
By Jack Karp and Lynn LaRowe ( November 2, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- Attorneys from several BigLaw firms are volunteering across the country to make sure voters don't run into problems casting their ballots or having those ballots counted in Tuesday's midterm elections....
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