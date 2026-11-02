FTC Inks $600K Redress Deal With Wash. Payment Cos.

By Ben Adlin ( November 2, 2026, 11:32 PM EST) -- Riverside Payments Inc. and affiliate Cascade Equipment Leasing LLC agreed to pay $600,000 and let clients exit contracts to resolve federal and state allegations that the companies lied to small businesses about cost savings and falsely advertised risk-free service cancellations, according to authorities' filings in Washington federal court Monday....
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