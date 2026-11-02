Teamsters' International Union Must Face Worker's Pay Suit

By MJ Koo ( November 2, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Monday ruled that the Teamsters' international union must face a former office worker's lawsuit seeking unpaid overtime and severance, saying she had presented enough evidence to suggest the union was responsible for decisions about her termination and pay....
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