DC Circ. Questions Lack Of Carbon Plan For Gas Terminal
By Jared Foretek ( November 2, 2026, 5:46 PM EST) -- Judges on the D.C. Circuit on Monday pressed attorneys for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the company behind a natural gas export terminal and pipeline in South Texas on why they walked away from a connected proposal for carbon sequestration near the project without explanation....
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