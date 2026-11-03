Consistency Is Key In Pipeline Incident Investigations

By Phil Sandick and John Rainwater ( November 3, 2026, 5:40 PM EST) -- Picture this scenario: At 6:40 a.m. on a Tuesday, a 12-inch refined products pipeline fails at a girth weld in a rural right-of-way. A contractor clearing brush nearby is burned by flashing vapor and airlifted to a regional burn unit....
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