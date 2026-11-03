Lagunitas Sells Beer With Risky PFAS Levels, Suit Alleges
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 3, 2026, 11:16 PM EST) -- The Lagunitas Brewing Co. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court that accuses the Heineken-owned brewery of failing to disclose that its beer contains forever chemicals at levels far beyond those the Environmental Protection Agency has found to pose risks to human health....
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