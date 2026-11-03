Michigan Appeals Court Affirms Cold Case Conviction

By Susan Smiley ( November 3, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals agreed with convicted murderer Douglas Michael Laming's claim that his counsel in a 2024 trial was ineffective for failing to request jury instructions regarding accomplice testimony, but affirmed his conviction, ruling that the oversight was unlikely to have altered the trial's outcome....
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