Ill. Panel Upholds Felony Conviction Gun Ban

By Parker Quinlan ( November 3, 2026, 6:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court has found that a handgun recovered by police during a traffic stop could be used to convict a man for unlawful possession of a firearm by someone with a prior felony conviction, and that the state law invoked to convict him on the gun charge did not violate his constitutional rights....
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