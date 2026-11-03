Choice Spine Says Polsinelli Sanctions Bid Is Premature
By Elliot Weld ( November 3, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- Medical device company Choice Spine LLC has told a Tennessee federal judge that Polsinelli's request for sanctions was a "premature merits challenge in the guise of a sanctions request" in a case in which Choice Spine is accusing the law firm of pursuing bad faith patent infringement claims....
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