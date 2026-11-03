Birth Control Clip Maker Must Face Injury Case Trial

By Aaron Keller ( November 3, 2026, 11:19 PM EST) -- Medical device importer and distributor CooperSurgical Inc. failed to secure quick wins on several claims in a bellwether product liability case alleging injuries from Filshie Clip birth control devices, with a Connecticut state judge finding that federal law does not preempt six women's failure-to-warn allegations....
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