Judge Questions Federal Role In Ed Martin Ethics Case

By Jared Foretek ( November 3, 2026, 9:34 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge struggled Tuesday to see how he could preside over a state attorney ethics proceeding if U.S. pardon attorney Ed Martin gets his way and keeps the case in federal court, as the city's ethics board fought to have it sent back to state court....
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