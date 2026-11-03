Shell Selling North West Shelf Stake To XRG For $1.45B

By Al Barbarino ( November 3, 2026, 2:46 PM EST) -- Shell PLC's Australian subsidiary has agreed to sell its 16.67% stake in Western Australia's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas project to United Arab Emirates-based XRG PJSC for $1.45 billion, the companies said Tuesday. ...
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