Youth File Fresh Appeal In Colo. Hospital Gender Care Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( November 3, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- Transgender youth patients of Children's Hospital Colorado have brought yet another challenge to a judge's discharge of their contempt citation against the hospital for not resuming providing them medical gender-affirming care, this time asking the Colorado Court of Appeals to weigh in on whether the hospital complied with an injunction....
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