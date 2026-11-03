2nd Circ. OKs 2-Year Term For Counterfeiter Of Luxury Goods

By Ivan Moreno ( November 3, 2026, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a two-year prison sentence for a New York woman convicted of trafficking counterfeit luxury goods, rejecting her argument that a congressional directive favoring noncustodial sentences for certain first-time offenders required a different result....
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