Ingredient Co. Says Insurer Must Cover Salmonella Claims
By Hope Patti ( November 3, 2026, 6:25 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredient supplier said it is entitled to coverage for underlying suits concerning nutritional supplement powder that was recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, telling a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday that its insurer wrongly denied coverage based on a communicable or infectious disease exclusion....
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