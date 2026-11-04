States Ask DC Circ. To Revisit DOE Coal Plant Order Ruling

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 4, 2026, 2:50 PM EST) -- A West Virginia-led coalition urged the full D.C. Circuit to revisit a panel ruling scrapping a U.S. Department of Energy order directing a retiring coal-fired power plant to remain open, arguing it improperly limited the department's powers "at a hard moment for the grid."...
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