States, Others Back Argentina Sovereign Immunity Challenge

By Caroline Simson ( November 3, 2026, 10:34 PM EST) -- Fourteen states, a U.S. senator from Missouri and others are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Second Circuit decision overturning a New York judge's $16 billion judgment against Argentina in a case that arose from its nationalization of YPF SA, the country's largest oil and gas exploration company....
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