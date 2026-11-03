Mallinckrodt Loses $9.5M Award, Wins Delay In Airgas Drug
By Adam Lidgett ( November 3, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday threw out Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals' $9.5 million jury award it won in an infringement case and instead blocked a competitor's inhaled nitric oxide treatment patent until after a pair of Mallinckrodt's patents expire....
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