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Gov't To Probe Sky's £1.6B ITV Buy Over Public Interest

By Najiyya Budaly ( November 4, 2026, 3:17 PM GMT) -- The culture secretary said Wednesday that she will intervene in Sky Group's proposed £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) purchase of the broadcast and streaming division of ITV to safeguard media plurality in the U.K....

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