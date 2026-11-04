CVS To Split In 2, Unraveling Decade-Old Megamerger

By Al Barbarino ( November 4, 2026, 9:34 AM EST) -- CVS Health said Wednesday that it plans to split into two independent, publicly traded companies, separating its Aetna- and Caremark-led healthcare businesses from its roughly 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, reversing its nearly decade-old combination of the businesses....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.