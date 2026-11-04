Anthem Fights Rework Of Neurosurgery Group Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman ( November 4, 2026, 7:31 PM EST) -- A pair of Anthem units are pushing back against a Long Island, New York, neurosurgery practice's bid to file an amended complaint accusing the insurer of driving down reimbursement rates, telling a New York federal court the changes fail to fix the problems that resulted in a previous dismissal....
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