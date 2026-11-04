Pa. Court Says INA Shields Removal Decisions From Review

By Elaine Briseño ( November 4, 2026, 2:44 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tossed a request from a group of children seeking to halt their deportation, finding the Immigration and Nationality Act has limited the court's jurisdiction to review the petitioners' claims and therefore the court lacked jurisdiction....
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