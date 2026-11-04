CMA Seeks Views On £86M Sale Of Paragon Fleet Unit Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 4, 2026, 5:58 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s competition regulator on Wednesday launched a probe into a car hire company's £85.6 million ($115 million) acquisition of a specialist vehicle and fleet business to see whether the merger could substantially reduce competition....
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