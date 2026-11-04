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UK Biz Wins Fresh Look At Collagen Product's VAT Status

By Kevin Pinner ( November 4, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- A court must look again at whether a U.K. company's liquid collagen product is a drink for human consumption, and therefore a zero-rated food for value-added tax purposes, in light of an appeals court's ruling in a separate case, a London tribunal said in a decision published Wednesday....

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