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No Early Win For Atty In $450K Malpractice Suit

By Andrea Keckley ( November 5, 2026, 12:32 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state court judge has rejected a once-prominent local attorney's dismissal bid in a lawsuit from a former client who says his failure to comply with discovery orders led to a default judgment that cost her $450,000, saying the evidence she has produced so far provides a reasonable foundation for her claims....

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