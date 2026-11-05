Safety Risk Justified Officer's Gun Pat-Down, Fla. Panel Says

By Parker Quinlan ( November 5, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- A split Florida appeals court has found that police were justified in patting down a bicyclist they had stopped for not having a light on because they noticed a "bulge" under his shirt, affirming the man's conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm. ...
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