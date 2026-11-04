Illinois Tool Co. Disputes $26M Tax Bill, Seeks $32M Refund

By Molly Moses ( November 4, 2026, 7:35 PM EST) -- The IRS erred in denying a $739 million capital loss to an Illinois tool company as well as determining it owes more than $26 million in taxes for 2019 through 2021 and denying its request for a $32 million refund for those years, it told the U.S. Tax Court....
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