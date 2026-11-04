6th Circ. Backs UAW, Ford Win In Discrimination Suit

By Katherine Smith ( November 4, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a former Ford employee's lawsuit claiming that the United Auto Workers failed to properly represent him after he was wrongfully terminated, ruling that the claims he lodged against the company and the union are time barred....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.