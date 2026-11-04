Investors Say Internet Letter Should Support Ill. Fraud Claims
By Lauraann Wood ( November 4, 2026, 10:59 PM EST) -- A securities short seller that ditched fraud claims over a letter it allegedly posted online to manipulate a stock's value urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to leave its dismissal win intact, saying reversal could invite a "slippery slope" of future plaintiffs satisfying venue requirements with even less sufficient claims....
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