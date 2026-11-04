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Wash. Justices Won't Hear Concrete Co.'s $649K Wage Appeal

By MJ Koo ( November 4, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- Washington's highest court declined to review a concrete company's challenge to a state agency's finding that it underpaid workers who used radar and X-ray imaging to scan concrete on a Seattle-area light rail bridge project, leaving the company on the hook for nearly $649,000 in unpaid wages and interest....

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