Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Voters 'Made History' In Ousting GOP State Justices

By Lynn LaRowe ( November 4, 2026, 4:28 PM EST) -- With the ousting of four incumbent justices on the Texas Supreme Court, Lone Star State voters have selected the state's first-ever female chief justice and reshaped the court to a majority-female body, breaking the Republican Party's decades-long dominance on the high court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies