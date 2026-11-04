5th Circ. Orders Fresh Look At Tequila Brands' TM Confusion

By Lauren Berg ( November 4, 2026, 11:54 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit on Wednesday revived a trademark dispute between Mexican brand "Clase Azul" and U.S. startup "Casa Azul," finding that because the Texas district court made some errors in its underlying findings, it needs to reassess the likelihood of confusion between the two companies' marks....
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