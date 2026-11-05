US Finalizes Duty Evasion Findings For Cambodian Hangers
By Jack McLoone ( November 5, 2026, 12:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday finalized its findings that steel wire clothes hangers completed in Cambodia using components from China or Vietnam are circumventing duties on those products from the two countries....
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