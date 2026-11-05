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Mich. Court Revives Drowning Claims Over Park Revenue

By Susan Smiley ( November 5, 2026, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Michigan state appeals court panel on Wednesday revived two claims in a lawsuit against the City of Muskegon connected with the 2022 drowning death of a 19-year-old college athlete at a city park, finding that further proceedings are needed to determine if the city is shielded by government immunity....

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